Kazakhstan reports 12,220 recoveries from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 172 more coronavirus-infected patients have recovered in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 11,882, including

2,642 in Nur-Sultan city,

2,180 in Almaty city,

649 in Shymkent city,

200 in Akmola region,

415 in Aktobe region,

553 in Almaty region,

1,237 in Atyrau region,

184 in East Kazakhstan region,

430 in Zhambyl region,

852 in West Kazakhstan region,

1,060 in Karaganda region,

213 in Kostanay region,

565 in Kyzylorda region,

351 in Mangistau region,

306 in Pavlodar region,

59 in North Kazakhstan region,

324 in Turkestan region.

In total, 19,285 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 140 people in the country.