Kazakhstan reports 15 more coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 15 more coronavirus cases were registered in Kazakhstan, including 7 cases in Karaganda region, 5 in Zhambyl region, 2 cases in Kostanay region and 1 in Shymkent, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

As a result the country’s coronavirus tally rose to 658. Out of which 222 were registered in Nur-Sultan, 119 in Almaty, 55 in Karaganda region, 42 in Akmola region, 32 in Atyrau region, 45 in Zhambyl region, 20 in Shymkent, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Almaty region, 11 in Aktobe region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 5 in Mangistau, 54 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 33 in Turkestan region, 3 in Kostanay region.