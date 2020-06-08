  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports 165 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

    10:12, 08 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 165 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1.3%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

    Nur-Sultan city - 24 (1.0%),

    Almaty city – 32 (1.1%)

    Atyrau region - 11 (0.9%),

    Karaganda region - 18 (1.6%),

    West Kazakhstan region - 13 (1.6%),

    Shymkent city - 14 (1.5%),

    Almaty region - 15 (3.5%),

    Kyzylorda region - 4 (0.9%),

    Mangistau region - 3 (0.9%),

    East Kazakhstan region - 5 (2.7%),

    Akmola region - 1 (0.6%),

    Turkestan region - 5 (1.3%),

    Kostanay region - 2 (1.0%),

    Zhambyl region - 7 (1.7%),

    Pavlodar region - 11 (4.3%).

    To date, 12,859 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country. The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 has increased to 7,376. The number of people died from the coronavirus infection is 56.


