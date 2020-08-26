  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports 173-plus coronavirus cases over past 24 hrs

    08:10, 26 August 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 173 more coronavirus cases, including 75 symptom-free, bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 105,075, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    16/3 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 21/6 in Almaty, 2/0 in Shymkent, 7/4 in Akmola region, 4/0 in Aktobe region, 4/2 in Almaty region, 17/16 in Atyrau region, 27/8 in East Kazakhstan, 3/1 in Zhambyl region, 11/6 in West Kazakhstan, 19/4 in Karaganda region, 9/6 in Kostanay region, 1/1 in Kyzylorda region, 5/5 in Mangistau region, 6/4 in Pavlodar region, 11/5 in North Kazakhstan, 10/4 in Turkestan region.


