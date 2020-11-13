Kazakhstan reports 179 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 179 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

The country has also reported 65 more recovered cases and 3 more deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 39,724 Kazakhstanis, killing 415. The country’s total recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia stand at 29,416.