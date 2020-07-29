  • kz
    •

    Kazakhstan reports 2,234 recoveries over past day

    10:18, 29 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,234 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has amounted to

    347 in Nur-Sultan city,

    157 in Almaty city,

    18 in Shymkent city,

    153 in Akmola region,

    16 in Aktobe region,

    242 in Almaty region

    40 in Atyrau region,

    193 in East Kazakhstan region,

    18 in Zhambyl region,

    72 in West Kazakhstan region,

    71 in Karaganda region,

    661 in Kostanay region,

    30 in Kyzylorda region,

    49 in Mangistau region,

    19 in Pavlodar region,

    140 in North Kazakhstan region,

    8 in Turkestan region.

    The number of people who have beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has totaled 56,638.


