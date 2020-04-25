Kazakhstan reports 2,416 confirmed coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Forty new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, 2416 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Kazakhstan including 446 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 787 cases in Almaty, 108 cases in Karaganda region, 88 cases in Akmola region, 88 cases in Atyrau region, 101 cases in Zhambyl region, 141 cases in Shymkent, 16 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 73 cases in Almaty region, 55 cases in Aktobe region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 76 cases in Pavlodar region, 20 cases in Mangistau region, 164 cases in Kyzylorda region, 100 cases in West-Kazakhstan region, 85 cases in Turkestan region and 38 cases in Kostanay region.



