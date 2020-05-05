Kazakhstan reports 2 more deaths from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Kazakhstan on Monday evening, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

One patient died in Zhambyl region and another one passed away from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region.

In total, the coronavirus infection claimed 29 lives across Kazakhstan, including 3 in Nur-Sultan, 8 in Almaty city, 5 in Shymkent, 4 in Akmola region, 3 in Karaganda region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in Turkestan region.

To date, there are 4,049 registered cases of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. 1,173 people have been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the novel virus.