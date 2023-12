Kazakhstan reports 21 more coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 05.15p.m. April 16 Kazakhstan confirmed 21 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

As a result the country’s tally climbed to 1,362 cases, including 316 in Nur-Sultan, 398 in Almaty, 84 in Karaganda region, 81 in Akmola region, 70 in Atyrau region, 53 in Zhambyl region, 43 in Shymkent, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 29 in Almaty region, 14 in Aktobe region, 29 in North Kazakhstan, 13 in Pavlodar region, 12 in Mangistau region, 131 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in West Kazakhstan, 49 in Turkestan region, 7 in Kostanay region.