Kazakhstan reports 232 more cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 232 more people in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

119 recoveries and 1 death from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been registered in the country over the past day.

Since August 1, 42,447 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have been reported in Kazakhstan, with the disease claiming 444 lives. The country’s total number of recoveries from the disease stands at 30,681.