    Kazakhstan reports 245 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

    09:32, 10 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 245 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1.9%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

    Karaganda region - 50 (4.2%),

    Almaty city - 35 (1.2%),

    Aktobe region - 26 (6.5%),

    Nur-Sultan city - 23 (0.9%),

    West Kazakhstan region - 18 (2, 1%),

    Zhambyl region - 16 (3.6%),

    Shymkent city - 14 (1.4%),

    Mangistau region - 12 (3.6%),

    Almaty region - 11 (2.5%),

    North Kazakhstan region - 7 (10.8%),

    Akmola region - 5 (2.8%),

    East Kazakhstan region - 5 (2.5%),

    Kyzylorda region - 5 (1.1%),

    Atyrau region - 5 (0.4%),

    Kostanay region - 3 (1.5%),

    Pavlodar region - 2 (0.7%)

    To date, 13,319 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country. The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 has increased to 8,015. The number of people died from the coronavirus infection is 61.


