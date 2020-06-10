Kazakhstan reports 245 coronavirus-infected patients over past day
09:32, 10 June 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 245 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1.9%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:
Karaganda region - 50 (4.2%),
Almaty city - 35 (1.2%),
Aktobe region - 26 (6.5%),
Nur-Sultan city - 23 (0.9%),
West Kazakhstan region - 18 (2, 1%),
Zhambyl region - 16 (3.6%),
Shymkent city - 14 (1.4%),
Mangistau region - 12 (3.6%),
Almaty region - 11 (2.5%),
North Kazakhstan region - 7 (10.8%),
Akmola region - 5 (2.8%),
East Kazakhstan region - 5 (2.5%),
Kyzylorda region - 5 (1.1%),
Atyrau region - 5 (0.4%),
Kostanay region - 3 (1.5%),
Pavlodar region - 2 (0.7%)
To date, 13,319 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country. The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 has increased to 8,015. The number of people died from the coronavirus infection is 61.