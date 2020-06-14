  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports 258 new coronavirus cases

    10:46, 14 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 258 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1,8%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in:

    Karaganda region - 56 (3.9%),

    Nur-Sultan city - 39 (1.5%),

    Almaty city - 31 (1.0%),

    West Kazakhstan region - 24 (2.6%),

    East Kazakhstan region - 18 (7.7%),

    Aktobe region - 14 (2.8%),

    Pavlodar region - 13 (3.9%),

    North Kazakhstan region - 12 (14.3%),

    Shymkent city - 10 (0.9%),

    Atyrau region - 9 (0.7%),

    Almaty region - 7 (1.4%),

    Zhambyl region - 7 (1.5%),

    Mangistau region - 7 (1.9%),

    Akmola region - 3 (1.6%),

    Kostanay region - 3 (1.4%),

    Turkestan region - 3 (0.7%),

    Kyzylorda region - 2 (0.4%).

    In total Kazakhstan recorded 14,496 cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 9,056. 73 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
