Kazakhstan reports 265 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 265 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 3.8%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions: Almaty region -19 (8,7%), Atyrau region - 24 (3.0%), Aktobe region – 2 (0,9%), Zhambyl region - 5 (2,3%), West Kazakhstan region - 13 (3.8%), Karaganda region - 13 (4,5%), Kyzylorda region - 11 (4,3%), Mangistau region - 1 (0.6%), Turkestan region -2 (0,8%), Pavlodar region – 9 (5.4%), Akmola region – 1 (0.7%), East Kazakhstan region – 1 (1.7%), Almaty city - 57 (3.0%), Nur-Sultan city - 84 (6,4%), Shymkent city - 23 (4,7%).

To date, 7,234 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country. The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 stands at 3,734. Thirty five coronavirus-infected patients have died.