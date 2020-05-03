Kazakhstan reports 26th coronavirus-related death

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Another death caused by the coronavirus infection has been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

A patient born in 1985 died of the novel virus in Karaganda region. This is the 26th lethal case in Kazakhstan.

Earlier 3 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Nur-Sultan city, 8 in Almaty city, 4 in Shymkent city, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in Turkestan region.

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Kazakhstan now stands at 3,877. 995 people were released from hospitals after fully recovering from the coronavirus infection.