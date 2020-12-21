  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports 29 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

    10:53, 21 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 29 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    One person has died and 45 patients have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia in the past day.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 44,414 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 32,228 people have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 475 people in the said period.


