Kazakhstan reports 30 COVID-19 related deaths in past week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 30 deaths caused by the coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan from 4 till 10 January, 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of deaths – 8 – has been recorded in Almaty city. Three areas in Kazakhstan have added 4 deaths each – the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty region, and East Kazakhstan region.

Three people have died of COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Pavlodar region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Kostanay region.

In total, the coronavirus infection has claimed 2,349 lives in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.