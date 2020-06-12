Kazakhstan reports 314 new coronavirus cases
08:43, 12 June 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 314 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 2.3%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in:
Nur-Sultan city - 52 (4.0%),
Almaty city - 48 (1.6%),
Shymkent city - 29 (2.8%),
Aktobe region - 48 (10.8%),
Karaganda region - 52 (4.2 %),
Almaty region - 20 (4.3%),
West Kazakhstan region - 15 (1.7%),
Atyrau region - 14 (1.1%),
Mangistau region - 11 (3.1%),
East Kazakhstan region - 9 (4 , 2%),
Zhambyl region - 5 (1.1%),
Turkestan region - 4 (1.0%),
North Kazakhstan region - 4 (5.6%),
Akmola region - 2 (1.1%),
Pavlodar region - 2 (0.7%),
Kostanay region - 1 (0.5%),
In total Kazakhstan recorded 13,558 cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 8,593. 67 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.