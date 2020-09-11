  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan reports 353 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases

    09:47, 11 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 353 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    Over the past day, one death and 37 recoveries from pneumonia with COVID-19 symptoms have been reported countrywide.

    It is also reported that a total of 28,928 people have been affected by, 318 died of and 6,642 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia countrywide since August 1.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!