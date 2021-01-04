  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports 38 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases over past day

    11:45, 04 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected 38 people in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan.

    As of January 2, 2021 COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected 38 Kazakhstanis and killed one. 47 have recovered from the disease over the past day.

    Since August 1, 2020 the country has reported 45,984 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases and 509 deaths. A total of 33,298 have recovered from it.


