Kazakhstan reports 393 asymptomatic coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 11 Kazakhstan has registered 393 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded:

332 in Nur-Sultan,

291 in Almaty,

365 in Shymkent,

28 in Akmola region,

44 in Aktobe region,

165 in Almaty region,

224 in Atyrau region,

107 in East Kazakhstan,

39 in Zhambyl region,

230 in West Kazakhstan,

303 in Karaganda region,

21 in Kostanay region,

81 in Kyzylorda region,

115 in Mangistau region,

30 in Pavlodar region,

80 in North Kazakhstan,

74 in Turkestan region.

Thus, the total number of the country’s asymptomatic cases is 2,529.