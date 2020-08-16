Kazakhstan reports 409 new coronavirus cases, total caseload at 102,696

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 409 new coronavirus cases raising the country’s total caseload to 102,696, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

213 of the new cases were symptom-free.

63/32 new infections were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 32/12 in Almaty, 3/1 in Shymkent, 26/15 in Akmola region, 8/4 in Aktobe region, 19/14 in Almaty region, 17/12 in Atyrau region, 60/27 in East Kazakhstan, 12/5 in Zhambyl region, 29/17 in Karaganda region, 21/16 in Kostanay region, 14/13 in Mangistau region, 18/4 in Pavlodar region, 26/7 in North Kazakhstan, 24/13 in Turkestan region.