Kazakhstan reports 450 coronavirus-infected patients over past day
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:
Nur-Sultan city - 101 (4.8%),
Atyrau region - 69 (6.7%),
Karaganda region - 59 (6.8%),
West Kazakhstan region - 44 (7.1%),
Shymkent city - 32 (3 , 8%),
Almaty city - 31 (1.2%),
Kyzylorda region - 31 (8.4%),
Mangistau region - 17 (6.8%),
East Kazakhstan region - 16 (13.4%),
Akmola region - 14 (9.2%),
Turkestan region - 9 (2.4%),
Almaty region - 8 (2.3%),
North Kazakhstan region - 5 (9.3%),
Kostanay region - 5 (2.8%),
Aktobe region - 5 (1.5%),
Zhambyl region - 3 (0.8%),
Pavlodar region - 1 (0.5%).
To date, 11,308 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country. The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 has increased to 5,404. The number of people died from the coronavirus infection is 41.