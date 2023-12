Kazakhstan reports 4th COVID-19 death

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The fourth coronavirus death has been registered in Kazakhstan this morning. This time the patient died in Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

As of 9:15 am, 36 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan, including 16 new cases in Almaty city, 2 new cases in Atyrau region, 7 new cases in North Kazakhstan region, 1 new case in Zhambyl region, 1 new case in Shymkent city, 4 new cases in Turkestan region, 1 new case in Mangystau region, and 4 new cases in Karaganda region.

In total, there are 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including 202 cases – in Nur-Sultan, 109 cases – in Almaty city, 26 cases – in Karaganda region, 22 cases – in Atyrau region, 19 cases – in Akmola region, 9 cases – in Zhambyl region, 12 cases – in Shymkent city, 4 cases – in East Kazakhstan region, 9 cases – in Almaty region, 7 cases – in Aktobe region, 25 cases – in North Kazakhstan region, 1 case – in Pavlodar region, 3 cases –in Mangistau region, 26 cases – in Kyzylorda region, 2 cases – in West Kazakhstan region, 23 cases –in Turkestan region, and 1 case – in Kostanay region.