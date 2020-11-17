Kazakhstan reports 55 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren since 2nd academic year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Since the start of the second academic year 55 cases of COVID-19 among schoolchildren have been detected in Kazakhstan, Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Chairwoman of the Committee for sanitary and epidemiological control of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, during the first academic year schools were shut down in East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions, last day saw one school put under quarantine in Nur-Sultan city. She went on to say that since the second academic year 55 cases of COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren involved in online and offline learning had been detected across the country.

Of 55 schoolchildren, 14 attended schools in person, and 41 were involved in distant learning.

She also added that a school is quarantined for at least 14 days unless more cases related to the reported one occur.