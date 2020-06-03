Kazakhstan reports 6,156 recoveries from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 6,156, including

1,181 in Nur-Sultan city,

1,697 in Almaty city,

389 in Shymkent city,

120 in Akmola region,

196 in Aktobe region,

191 in Almaty region,

532 in Atyrau region,

56 in East Kazakhstan region,

204 in Zhambyl region,

319 in West Kazakhstan region,

311 in Karaganda region,

96 in Kostanay region,

270 in Kyzylorda region,

152 in Mangistau region,

159 in Pavlodar region,

43 in North Kazakhstan region,

240 in Turkestan region.

In total, 11,796 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 44 people in the country.