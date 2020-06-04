Kazakhstan reports 6,606 recovered from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 32 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 6,606, including

1,291 in Nur-Sultan city,

1,736 in Almaty city,

397 in Shymkent city,

138 in Akmola region,

209 in Aktobe region,

258 in Almaty region,

606 in Atyrau region,

57 in East Kazakhstan region,

213 in Zhambyl region,

344 in West Kazakhstan region,

379 in Karaganda region,

101 in Kostanay region,

276 in Kyzylorda region,

161 in Mangistau region,

160 in Pavlodar region,

43 in North Kazakhstan region,

247 in Turkestan region.

In total, 12,067 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 48 people in the country.