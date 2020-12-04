  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan reports 64 daily recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia

    09:30, 04 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 225 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    2 deaths and 64 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in the country over the past day.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has reported 42,680 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 448 people have succumbed to and 30,792 have recovered from the disease.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!