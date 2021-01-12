  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports 692 new COVID-19 cases, total at 163,711

    08:11, 12 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 692 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    67 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 110 in Almaty, 8 in Shymkent, 60 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 75 in Almaty region, 74 in Atyrau region, 27 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 47 in West Kazakhstan, 41 in Karaganda region, 62 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 23 in Pavlodar region, 52 in North Kazakhstan, 20 in Turkestan region raising the country’s coronavirus count to 163,711.


