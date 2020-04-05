Kazakhstan reports 6th Covid-19 death

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – A person has died of coronavirus in Shymkent today, Kazinform has elarnt from coronavirus 2020.

The patient was born in 1964.

This is the first lethal Covid-19 case in Shymkent city. Previously coronavirus patients died in the city of Nur-Sultan (1) and in Akmola (2), Karaganda (1), and Turkestan (1) regions.

There are 551 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including 219 cases – in Nur-Sultan, 110 cases – in Almaty city, 27 cases – in Karaganda region, 22 cases – in Atyrau region, 20 cases – in Akmola region, 28 cases – in Zhambyl region, 13 cases – in Shymkent city, 5 cases – in East Kazakhstan region, 10 cases – in Almaty region, 10 cases – in Aktobe region, 25 cases – in North Kazakhstan region, 1 case – in Pavlodar region, 3 cases –in Mangistau region, 30 cases – in Kyzylorda region, 2 cases – in West Kazakhstan region, 25 cases –in Turkestan region, and 1 case – in Kostanay region.

36 coronavirus patients were released countrywide after full recovery.