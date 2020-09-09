Kazakhstan reports 73 COVID-19 cases over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –73 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases by city/region are as follows: 19 in Nur-Sultan city, 4 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent city, 4 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 6 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 3 in West Kazakhstan region, 6 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 3 – in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 106,498.