Kazakhstan reports 802 COVID-19 cases in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 802 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city is the only area in the country to report a triple-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 185. Nur-Sultan city has reported the second highest figure – 92. Pavlodar region is third in terms of fresh daily infections – 67. Akmola region has registered 65 daily infections.

Almaty and West Kazakhstan regions have reported 61 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 each.

53 more cases have been recorded in Atyrau region, 51 in Kostanay region, 50 in Karaganda region, 32 in North Kazakhstan region, 28 in East Kazakhstan region, 19 in Mangistau region, 17 in Aktobe region, 9 in Mangistau region, 7 in Shymkent city, and 5 in Turkestan region.

A total of 218,101 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.