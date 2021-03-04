Kazakhstan reports 804 daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 804 fresh daily cases of coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 215,610, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the daily COVID-19 statistics, Almaty city is the only area of the country to report a triple-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 121. Nur-Sultan city reported the second highest number – 84. Pavlodar region is third in terms of fresh daily infections – 81.

West Kazakhstan and Kostanay region have registered 72 and 61 daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

64 more infections have been reported in Almaty region, 54 in Karaganda region, 52 in Shymkent city, 51 in Akmola region, 39 in North Kazakhstan region, 34 in East Kazakhstan region, 23 in Aktobe region, 21 in Atyrau region, 15 in Zhambyl region, 12 in Turkestan region, while Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions have each reported 10.



