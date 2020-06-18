Kazakhstan reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Of 9, six deaths were registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. The novel virus claimed lives of five women born in 1938, 1950, 1951, 1952 and 1964 and a man born in 1982.

Shymkent city revealed a patient born in 1979 passed away after battling COVID-19.

Two male patients born in 1969 and 1960 died of the coronavirus infection in Almaty city.

The coronavirus infection has killed 97 people since the onset of the pandemic in Kazakhstan.