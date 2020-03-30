Kazakhstan reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, total at 293

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 11:10am 30 March 2020, Kazakhstan reported 9 new COVID-19 cases: 3 – in Almaty, 3 – in Kyzylorda region and 3 – in Akmola region, Kazinform learnt from Coronavirus2020.kz website.

The total number of those who contracted the coronavirus in the country reached 293: 167 – in Nur-Sultan, 73 – in Almaty, 7 – in Karaganda region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 9 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 2 – in Shymkent city, 2 – in the East Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in the West Kazakhstan region.



