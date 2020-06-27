  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports almost 1,000 symptom-free COVID-19 cases

    10:49, 27 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 988 symptom-free cases of the coronavirus infection over the day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    50 new asymptomatic cases have been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 83 in Almaty city, 87 in Shymkent city, 52 in Akmola region. 22 in Aktobe region, 89 in Almaty region, 72 in Atyrau region, 51 in East Kazakhstan region, 38 in Zhambyl region, 102 in West Kazakhstan region, 136 in Karaganda region, 31 in Kostanay region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 29 in Mangistau region, 8 in Pavlodar region, 73 in North Kazakhstan region, and 52 in Turkestan region.

    The total number of symptom-free coronavirus cases has jumped to 14,548 across Kazakhstan. Recall that Kazakhstan doesn’t add the asymptomatic cases to the overall COVID-19 statistics.


