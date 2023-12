Kazakhstan reports almost 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,499 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the total caseload, Kazinform has learnt from coroanvirus2020.kz.

Of 1,499, 793 are symptomatic cases and 706 are symptom-free cases.

In total, the number of the coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached the mark of 71,838, inlcuidng 9,187 (+130) cases in Atyrau region, 9,143 (+221) cases in Almaty city, 8,371 (+226) in Nur-Sultan city, 7,058 (+148) in Karaganda region, 4,742 (+95) cases in West Kazakhstan region, 4,453 (+43) cases in Shymkent city, 4,087 (+112) cases in East Kazakhstan region, 3,625 (+43) cases in Almaty region, 2,896 (+104) cases in Zhambyl region, 2,736 (+13) cases in Aktobe region, 2,477 (+20) cases in Turkestan region, 2,380 (+106) cases in Pavlodar region, 2,230 (+42) in Mangistau region, 2,230 (+19) in Kyzylorda region, 2,198 (+69) in North Kazakhstan region, 2,001 (+52) cases in Akmola region, and 1,960 (+56) in Kostanay region.