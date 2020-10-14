  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan reports almost 150 COVID-19 recoveries

    09:24, 14 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The total number of patients released from coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan has reached 104,346, up 143 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Atyrau and Mangistau region have added more recoveries than other regions – 53 and 43, accordingly.

    6 people have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 4 – in Almaty city, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, and 10 – in North Kazakhstan region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!