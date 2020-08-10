Kazakhstan reports almost 250 patients with severe COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 25,650 people, including 105 children, are being treated from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Facebook page of the Health Ministry.

Out of 25,650 COVID-19 patients, 4,713 are inpatients and 20,937 are outpatients. 246 patients are said to be in severe condition, 69 – in critical condition, and 70 are on lung ventilators.

Notably, the Health Ministry publishes daily updates on the total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths breaking down the latter by the following categories: with COVID-19 positive test and with COVID-19 negative test by PCR on its official website and social networks.