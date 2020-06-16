Kazakhstan reports almost 400 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost 400 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

383 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the cities and regions of Kazakhstan, including 104 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 50 cases in Karaganda region, 34 cases in Almaty city, 34 cases in Pavlodar region, 25 cases in Shymkent city, 24 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 18 cases in Mangistau region, 14 cases in Atyrau region, 13 cases in Kostanay region, 12 cases in Almaty region, 10 case in Akmola region, 10 cases in Turkestan region, 10 cases in Aktobe region, 9 cases in Zhambyl region, 7 cases in Kyzylorda region, 6 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 cases in East Kazakhstan region.

The total caseload in Kazakhstan has reached 15,192. 9,388 patients were released from quarantine after full recovery from the coronavirus infection. The novel virus claimed 81 lives in Kazakhstan.