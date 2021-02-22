Kazakhstan reports almost 700 fresh COVID-19 cases
According to the updated statistics, the city of Almaty reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 101. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 96 new COVID-19 cases. Akmola region and Nur-Sultan city recorded 73 and 72 new coronavirus cases, respectively.
67 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 52 – in East Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Karaganda region, 39 – in West Kazakhstan region, 38 – in North Kazakhstan region, 37 – in Almaty region, 24 – in Atyrau region, 16 – in Zhambyl region, 13 – in Shymkent city, 13 – in Aktobe region, 12 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Mangistua region, and 3 – in Turkestan region.
The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 208,117.