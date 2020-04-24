  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports another COVID-19 death

    12:49, 24 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more patient has died of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy mayor of the Kazakh capital Bakhtiyar Maken confirmed that the 22nd death from the COVID-19 had been registered in Nur-Sultan city.

    «To date 433 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the city. 225 patients are being treated at hospitals. 207 people have been discharged from the hospitals after full recovery. 2,396 people are self-isolated at home. Unfortunately, the novel virus claimed the life of the 64-year-old patient in Nur-Sultan,» Maken said.

    According to him, paramedics rushed the deceased woman to an infectious hospital on April 15. She was in critical condition from the beginning.

    «She had a cardiac arrest at 10:40 am this morning. We offer our deepest condolences her family and loved ones. To date the coronavirus infection claimed three lives in Nur-Sultan,» he added.

    Maken also revealed that the woman was the citizen of the Russian Federation.


