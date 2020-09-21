Kazakhstan reports decrease in COVID-19 morbidity and mortality rates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan predicts the second wave of coronavirus infection in November-December this year with flu and acute respiratory diseases thickening.

Director of the national public healthcare centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Damir Kobzhasarov told Kazinform about the coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan and gives people recommendations.

According to him, Kazakhstan reports stabilization of COVID-19 situation proven by a steady decline of daily growth of coronavirus cases that is currently 0.1% and is less than in neighboring countries. The number of occupied infectious diseases, intensive care unit and provisional beds decreased by 75-85%. Besides, the country witnesses decrease in coronavirus death toll.

Annually Kazakhstan records 500,000 to 1 mln of flu cases, children aged under 14 account for 64.2% of those who got sick.

He stressed that the current epidemiological season raises concern due to coronavirus.

Damir Kobzhasarov recommends the flu vaccine. This year vaccination started two weeks earlier, on September 15. There are 5,000 vaccination points the countrywide. The acute respiratory diseases epidemic season, influenza like illnesses and flu, will start in October and last until May.

He also urges all to avoid crowded places, wear face masks at public places, use sanitizers, wash hands, and keep social distancing. He also recommends take vitamins, best vitamin C products, to lead a healthy life.