Kazakhstan reports fall in measles and meningitis rates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the first six months of 2020, 61 infectious diseases have been on decline amid the stabilized epidemic situation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19.

The country’s sanitary services have been monitoring rates of 97 infectious diseases, of which 61 have been on decline during the first half-year.

Declines are reported in rates of infectious diseases such as meningitis (14.6% fall), purulent meningitis (4.8% fall), salmonella (2.5-time fall), Rotaviral gastroenteritis (38.2% fall), brucellosis (by 46.1%), whooping cough (26% fall), meningococcal infection (26.8% fall), measles (3.2-time fall), and tuberculosis (27.3% fall).

The country has had no incidences of pox, cholera, typhoid fever, rabies, diphtheria, tetanus, rubella, and more since the beginning of 2020.