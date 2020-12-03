  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports fewer daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

    09:35, 03 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 8 more people in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    The country has also reported 2 deaths and 47 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has reported 42,455 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 446 people have succumbed to and 30,728 have recovered from the disease.


