Kazakhstan reports growth of expected lifespan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Unified Pension Savings Fund of Kazakhstan reported on the Kazakhstan's life expectancy, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan as well as the entire world eyes currently growth of expected lifespan. According to 2017 data, the average life expectancy makes 73 years old, ranging from 69 years for men to 77 years for women.



As the actuary research carried out by the Unified Pension Savings Fund of Kazakhstan involving international experts in 2017 the life expectancy for retired men reached 81 years old, in other worlds, 18 years after retirement and 82.2 years for women or 24 years since reaching retirement.