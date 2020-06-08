Kazakhstan reports increase in number of COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people recovered from the coronavirus infection has totaled 7,557, up 73 from a report published earlier, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

13 recoveries have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 9 in Almaty city, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 8 in Karaganda region, 31 in Atyrau region, 3 in Aktobe region, 3 in Kostanay region, and 5 in Kyzylorda region.

In total, 1,476 people have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 1,906 in Almaty city, 432 in Shymkent city, 141 in Akmola region, 234 in Aktobe region, 282 in Almaty region, 820 in Atyrau region, 66 in East Kazakhstan region, 225 in Zhambyl region, 407 in West Kazakhstan region, 477 in Karaganda region, 136 in Kostanay region, 298 in Kyzylorda region, 182 in Mangistau region, 170 in Pavlodar region, 48 in North Kazakhstan region, and 257 in Turkestan regions.