Kazakhstan reports less cases of COVID-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 158 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, down 44 from previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

One person has died of the COVID-like pneumonia and 55 patients have made full recoveries from the disease.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 40,848 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 40,848, 29,869 people have recovered successfully. The disease has claimed lives of 424 people countrywide.