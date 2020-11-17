  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports less COVID-like pneumonia cases

    10:31, 17 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 23 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, down 25 from previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    One person has died of the COVID-like pneumonia and 54 patients have successfully recovered from the disease.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 40,220 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 40,220, 29,634 people have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 421 people countrywide.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare для ANSA
