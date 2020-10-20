  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports more coronavirus-related deaths

    14:02, 20 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 28 coronavirus-related deaths to overall death toll in the past week, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of the COVID-19 deaths has been registered in East Kazakhstan region – 13.

    1 COVID-19 death has been recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 4 – in Almaty city, 1 – in Shymkent city, 3 – in West Kazakhstan region, 1 – in North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Karaganda region.

    The overall coronavirus death toll in Kazakhstan now stands at 1,796.


