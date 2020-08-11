Kazakhstan reports more COVID-19 recoveries, total at 73,702

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, 1,179 more have defeated the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 158 in Nur-Sultan city, 124 in Almaty city, 23 in Shymkent city, 43 in Akmola region, 86 in Atyrau region, 97 in East Kazakhstan region, 85 in Zhambyl region, 21 in West Kazakhstan region, 41 in Karaganda region, 58 in Kostanay region, 121 in Mangistau region, 30 – in Pavlodar region, 32 in North Kazakhstan region, and 260 in Turkestan region, thus, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 73,702.